Suspect barricaded in home following Sacramento shooting, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — A person is barricaded inside of a home in south Sacramento following a shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has taken “tactical command” of the situation.

“Heavy law enforcement presence for a standoff with an armed suspect at a residence on the 7700 block of Southland Way in south Sacramento,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on X.

According to a FOX40 News team member at the scene, the sheriff’s office has brought in “The Rook,” which is an armored vehicle used by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to provide “ballistic protection for officers and citizens during high-risk search warrants, hostage situations, barricaded subjects, and other circumstances.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

