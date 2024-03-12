Suspect asylum seeker conversions interrogation was a broad church

In the middle of Lent – like millions, I’ve given up voting Conservative – the home affairs committee interrogated Rev Matthew Firth, a former CofE vicar who claimed that the church has become a “conveyor belt” for suspect asylum seeker conversions.

An earnest fellow, he said he’d been warned that “as a result of the evidence you give today, people might try to get you”. Outside the room, a nun was toying with a baseball bat.

Apparently, “six or seven” foreigners would be presented to him for baptism every “two or three weeks”, each having had an encounter with the Holy Spirit after their initial asylum application was rejected (Jesus is similarly drawn to parole boards). But, said chair Diana Johnson, only a total of 15 asylum seekers were baptised at your church over a 10-year period – so how do we explain the discrepancy in numbers?

To examine the issue further, an Anglican, a Catholic and a Baptist walked into the room (no joke). True to type, the Anglican Bishop of Chelmsford spoke the impenetrable gospel of HR; the general secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference deferred to the Pope; and the Baptist, Steve Tinning, radiated love – revealing, with a sunbeam smile, that up to 30 of the Christian converts on the Bibby Stockholm barge are going to one of his churches.

You’d imagine that this would make him the star of the hearings. Heavens no. Instead the Tories turned their guns on the poor old bishop, demanding to know if she thinks Rev Firth is a liar or if the CofE is pursuing a political agenda. We heard extracts from its guidance for accompanying parishioners through the asylum process. It includes digs at Brexit and Right-wing journalism.

Yesterday's home affairs committee session brought together representatives of three strands of Christianity - UNPIXS

Did the bishops vote in the Lords against the Rwanda plan as a party, the Tories asked? No, she replied, we simply all think exactly the same way. “We want to be part of the conversation going forward,” she added, which I believe is a quote from the Beatitudes.

It’s fascinating to note how the Conservative Party now openly hates the CofE, regarding it as a Trojan horse for undermining Christian civilisation. Is this true? Can’t say: I’ve never been an asylum seeker. But I am a Catholic, and our conversion programme is so long and tedious that one suspects it is consciously designed to put people off.

I’ve also been a Baptist, and would warn any Islamist tempted to give those folks a try: “Don’t think you can get baptised and just disappear”. They’re more determined than MI5. Attend one coffee morning and you’re on the books for life. Oh, you could try fleeing back to Syria, but you’ll still get a knock on the door from a sweet lady with a Bible to ask where you’ve been and can you lead a prayer group next Tuesday?

As for the CofE – yes, I’ve tried that church, too – and the Bishop let the cat out of the bag when she admitted that, conveyor belt or not, all baptisms are down across the board. The panel asked how the Home Office can determine if a convert has truly embraced Britain’s Christian culture. The honest answer? If the refugee shows up once at Christmas and then never again.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.