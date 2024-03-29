Suspect arrested after triple shooting that killed 2, injured 1 in Adams County

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps

Steve Irwin with the Ohio BCI said after 4 p.m. its Crime Scene Unit and Specials Investigations Unit responded to a home on W 6th Street in Manchester for a reported shooting. Two people were found dead inside the home. A third person was airlifted to the hospital, where they remain in serious condition. That suspect was located and arrested in Clinton County, the BCI said.