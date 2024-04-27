Suspect arrested after string of thefts from vehicles in Green, New Franklin

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said deputies apprehended a suspect connected with a string of thefts in Green and New Franklin Saturday.

Deputies responded Saturday to "multiple reports of thefts from vehicles," a news release said. Some stolen items included a drone, backpacks and laptops.

The deputies sent notice to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle and the stolen items, the news release said.

A few hours later, the suspect’s vehicle was located and stopped by another law enforcement agency in Stark County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau responded and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

Many of the stolen items were recovered, and the suspect was identified as a 34-year-old from Canton, the news release said.

He was arrested and charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering and theft, both fifth-degree felonies. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Sheriffs arrest suspect after string of thefts in Green, New Franklin