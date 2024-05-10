Suspect arrested after stealing $1,400 worth of merchandise from Michaels in East Bay: police

(KRON) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a theft from Michaels on April 30, the Brentwood Police Department said Thursday. Around 8:30 p.m., officers received a call that a “known shoplifter” stole approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise from the arts and crafts store.

Police arrived at the scene and saw the suspect in the area of the store. The suspect, 32-year-old Matthew Davis of Antioch, fled on a bicycle after dumping the stolen merchandise, police said.

Approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise was stolen from Michael’s Arts and Crafts on April 30 (Brentwood Police Department).

In an attempt to escape, Davis continued to bike away from officers before he eventually crashed his bike into a parked patrol car, according to police. Davis was not injured and then taken into custody.

Davis was arrested for shoplifting, felony probation violation and court order violation. He has a court order to stay away from Kohl’s, police said.

Per California law, since the items stolen totaled more than $950, this crime is considered grand theft. The crime can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

Michaels is located at 5501 Lone Tree Way.

