Suspect arrested after shots reportedly fired at popular Downey shopping center

A suspect was arrested after shots were reportedly fired at a popular Downey shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Scott Hoover, 46, from Glendora, according to the Downey Police Department.

Officers responded to the Downey Landing shopping plaza located in the 12100 Block

of Lakewood Boulevard at around 2:40 p.m.

Witnesses said a man had reportedly fired shots at a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police responded to the scene where the suspect believed to be involved in the shooting was taken into custody. A firearm was also discovered nearby.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, however, witness video from the scene showed a large portion of the parking lot directly outside Marshalls cordoned off by police tape.

Police cordon off a parking lot after shots were reportedly fired at the Downey Landing shopping center in Downey on June 11, 2024. (Citizen)

Police investigate after shots were reportedly fired at the Downey Landing shopping center in Downey on June 11, 2024. (Citizen)

No injuries were reported during the incident and police said no cars or buildings appeared to have been struck by bullets.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case can call Detective Chaidez at 562-904-2391 or email bchaidez@downeyca.org.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.