Suspect arrested after shooting wife, chasing ambulance, St. Petersburg police say

A man was arrested Wednesday night after he fatally shot his wife at a St. Petersburg home, chased the ambulance that was taking her to a hospital and then crashed as officers were pursuing him, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday at a house on the 6400 block of 29th Avenue North, according to St. Petersburg police. Devin Michael Hansen, 28, and his wife Yasmin Grijalva, 35, were visiting relatives at the house and began to argue.

Hansen then shot Grijalva, police said.

When first responders arrived, Hansen had already left the home in a black Cadillac CTS. He then began to chase the ambulance that was taking Grijalva to Orlando Health Bayfront on Interstate 275. A police officer was in the ambulance with the her.

Police tried to stop the Cadillac, but Hansen fled south. As police pursued him, he crashed into some large landscaping rocks on the 1400 block of 54th Avenue South. Officers took Hansen into custody.

Grijalva died at the hospital.

Hansen was booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, fleeing and eluding and domestic battery. He was being held without bond.

Records show the couple married in Pinellas County in 2022.