Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 19-year-old in northwest Fort Worth

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 19-year-old in northwest Fort Worth earlier this month.

Deandre Casemere was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on Monday afternoon, according to police records.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Silver City Drive near Eagle Mountain around 11:20 p.m. on June 6 after a car fleeing from a shooting crashed into a home.

The shooting victim, identified by police as Darius Brooks, died. A passenger was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital, police said.

According to police, Brooks and the suspect got into a fight after arguing about narcotics. Another person tried to help Brooks, and the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, investigators said.

The victim was struck by a bullet at least once in the upper body. He got into his car along with some witnesses and fled the shooting location in the 7200 block of Tin Star Drive, police said.

The vehicle crashed into a house a short distance away, according to police. None of the residents in the home were injured.

Casemere faces a murder charge, according to police records.