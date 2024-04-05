Suspect arrested in shooting death of man who entered Sacramento Wingstop with a gunshot wound

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a victim who walked into a Wingstop on Florin Road with a gunshot wounded in February.

Alimohammed Hamid, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies began a homicide investigation Feb. 24 at Wingstop, 5950 Florin Road, after the victim, later identified as 38-year-old Joseph Anthony Soto Jr., walked into the shop with a gunshot wound. Soto was arguing with another man outside Wingstop, which may have led to him being shot, deputies said.

The Sacramento resident was taken to a hospital, where his health teetered between life-threatening and stable condition, Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said previously.

Soto died March 21 from his injuries, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said.

Investigators at the scene said witnesses saw cars fleeing the area, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting.

Hamid, a Sacramento resident, faces a homicide charge and is held without bail in downtown Sacramento County Main Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.