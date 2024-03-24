Suspect arrested in shooting death of football coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with the shooting death of a football coach in Binghampton.

Harold E. Harris is charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and reckless homicide. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

On Feb. 22, the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Scott Street and Yale Avenue at 6:42 p.m.

A man, identified as 52-year-old Adrian Goodrich, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to an affidavit, Harris and another man were involved in an exchange of gunfire at the intersection of Scott and Yale.

A man involved in the altercation told police that he parked his vehicle near the intersection, but as soon as he exited the vehicle, Harris began shooting at him from a parking lot.

Reports say Goodrich was caught in the crossfire. He was standing behind the man while shots were fired in both directions.

Goodrich, better known as Coach Skeet, worked at Bluff City High school for over seven years. He also volunteered as a coach at Bellevue Middle School.

Bluff City High School released a statement following the death of their beloved coach.

“He will be remembered for the work he did with our most vulnerable populations across three campuses, as well as his impact on the students in the after-school programs. He will be sorely missed.”

