Suspect arrested for shooting on I-80 in Oakland

(KRON) — A person suspected of firing a shot on I-80 on Sunday afternoon was arrested, California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting was reported on westbound I-80 near Maritime Avenue at about 3:19 p.m. The witness described seeing a person in a beige GMC Yukon fire one shot at an unknown vehicle.

Ex-Contra Costa County fire battalion chief admits to stealing $46K from fire department

Units from CHP’s San Francisco division stopped the suspect vehicle after it got off I-280 on Alemany Street. The driver matched the suspect’s description and was arrested.

In a later investigation, officers found a Glock with an extended magazine in the car. CHP did not publicly identify the suspect.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 457-2875.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.