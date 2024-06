Relief is turning to outrage as the accused killer of jogger Rachel Morin has been captured. The Maryland mom of five was brutally raped and beaten to death on a hiking trail 10 months ago. Morin's mom thanked investigators for tracking down the suspect, Victor Hernandez, who is from El Salvador. Now, Maryland Sheriff Jeff Gaylor is blaming lax border policies for Morin's slaying. Inside Edition's Les Trent has more.

