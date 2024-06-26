Suspect arrested in Phoenix shooting death of Amanda George

Phoenix police arrested Xavier Hughley on Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in March.

On March 27, officers were called to a home near Osborn Street and 67th Avenue after a report of a shooting. They found the victim, identified as 43-year-old Amanda George, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries on April 9.

Court records stated that Hughley and George were once romantically involved but had separated. They said that the shooting occurred shortly after an argument between the two.

Police had since been searching for Hughley, who was arrested by the department's Special Assignments Unit after they found him in the area of 31st and West Campbell avenues. He faces possible charges of first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

He was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Wednesday and was being held on a $1 million bond, according to online jail records.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Xavier Hughley arrested in Phoenix shooting death of Amanda George