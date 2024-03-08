Suspect arrested after person found shot to death at Redondo Beach Pier

A suspect was arrested after a person was found shot to death at the Redondo Beach Pier parking structure.

The suspect was identified as Alexis Martinez, 29, from Inglewood, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

On Feb. 16, police responded to the structure located at 100 West Torrance Boulevard at around 6:10 a.m. A public works employee had spotted the unconscious victim lying on a stairwell inside the parking lot.

Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, no suspect was located in the area.

After investigating the case and receiving information through a public tip line, detectives identified the suspect as Martinez. On March 6, he was located in Inglewood and taken into custody.

He was booked on murder charges and is being held on $2 million bail. A court hearing is scheduled for March 8 at the Torrance Courthouse.

Alexis Martinez, 29, in a booking photo from the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach, California. (Google Earth)

Neither the victim’s identity nor gender was released pending an investigation by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Police believe the victim may have been homeless.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Redondo Beach Police tip line at 310-339-2362 or provide tips anonymously to crimetips@redondo.org

