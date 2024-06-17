Suspect arrested after person found dead in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday afternoon with signs of trauma

A male suspect was arrested in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday afternoon after a person was found dead with signs of trauma, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Spence Street in the Morrell Park neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. as medics were performing lifesaving measures on the victim, police said. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Later, on Sunday evening, an 18-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore’s Cedonia neighborhood.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 5200 block of Saybrook Road and found the victim with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said, and medics took the victim to a hospital.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2444.