Suspect arrested in Oklahoma after suspicious death in Edgerton: sheriff

EDGERTON, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death inside of an Edgerton home Saturday.

At an unknown time of the day, deputies were called to the 500 block of West Edgewood Drive in Edgerton. When they arrived they found a man dead inside a house. Authorities have identified the victim as 27-year-old Cade H. Blackburn.

Johnson County Sheriff officials say a suspect was later located and arrested Saturday evening in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 913-782-0720.

