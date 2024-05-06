Suspect arrested in November 2023 homicide at gas station in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a November 2023 homicide in South Bend.

According to a press release from the South Bend Police Department, Carl Shelton Sr., 50, was shot on Nov. 24, 2023, at a gas station in the 3600 block of McKinley Avenue.

Shelton then drove to the area of Ironwood Drive and Eugene Street, where St. Joseph County Police were called, the release said, and he was transported to the hospital.

Shelton ultimately died from his injuries.

After its investigation, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, identfied 23-year-old Daiveon Windmon as a suspect, the release said.

The case was presented to a Grand Jury, which resulted in a felony charge of aggravated battery against Windmon.

Windmon was arrested on April 30 and is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

His next hearing is set for May 23 at 1:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Suspect arrested in November 2023 homicide in South Bend