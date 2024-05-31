Suspect arrested in night club shooting that left one dead near Fort Worth Stockyards

A suspect has been booked on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting at a bar north of the Fort Worth Stockyards on the morning of May 12.

Sergio Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on Friday afternoon on suspicion of killing 29-year-old Arnulfo Mauricio Jr. at El Gallito Copeton Night Club in the 3200 block of North Main Street.

Homicide detectives at the scene were told that there was an argument that turned into a fight at the bar and while those who were fighting were being led outside, a person pulled a gun and fired, according to police.

Just a week later, on May 19, El Gallito Copeton was the scene of another fatal shooting. The victim in that case, Edgar Salgado, was shot inside the bar when he and a group he had been fighting with exchanged gunfire, police said. No arrests have been made yet in the May 19 shooting. Police released images of four persons of interests they were searching for.

