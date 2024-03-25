Suspect arrested for murdering 2 men found dead in Brooklyn arson blaze

A suspect has been arrested for murdering two men whose charred remains were found in a Brooklyn apartment arson blaze, police said Monday.

Alex Alive, 33, is charged with two counts of murder for the March 17 slayings in the in the four-story building on Bay 29th St. near Bath Ave. in Bath Beach, cops said.

Firefighters discovered the lifeless men in an apartment where a couch had been set on fire, authorities said.

One of the men suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the other died of smoke inhalation, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news briefing last week.

Police are still working to identify the victims.

“This location is known as a hangout for Russian males, who go there, hang out and drink,” Kenny said. “The tenant of record is a male 61 years old. We have not found him yet so he may be one of our victims.”

Alive has seven prior arrests for assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. He lives half a mile from the building that burned, according to cops.

Cops do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the slayings.