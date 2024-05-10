Suspect arrested for murder of woman in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 29-year old man is arrested in connection to a Thursday night shooting that killed a woman.

Authorities say the responded to a shooting around 7:30pm in the 100 block of Rendevous Road. When the arrived on the scene, they found 31-year old Alexix Notto dead.

Lafayette Parish Deputies arrested Jaquell Carter in connection to the shooting. He is charged with one court of Second Degree Murder.

Carter is no stranger to authorities. Two years ago, he was arrested for multiple catalytic converter thefts dating back to 2021. At the time he was charged with 23 counts of felony theft.

