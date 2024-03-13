Suspect arrested in Lewiston store robbery Tuesday

Mar. 13—LEWISTON — A local man was arrested Tuesday night and charged in connection with a convenience store robbery earlier in the day.

Police arrested 25-year-old Ali Abdi Mohamed after investigators used surveillance camera footage and witness accounts to identify him as a suspect and track him to an apartment.

Police said Mohamed attempted to flee when police arrived, but he was quickly caught and arrested.

Mohamed is charged with robbery in the 6:30 a.m. theft at the Big Apple on Main Street. No details were provided about how the robbery was conducted. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was also charged with violating conditions of release from earlier charges and on outstanding warrants charging him with domestic assault, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, failure to appear in court and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Mohamed was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where he remained Wednesday.

It is not the first time Mohamed has been accused of robbing a Big Apple store.

In July 2017, Mohamed, then 18, was arrested and charged with robbing the Big Apple store on Main Street in Auburn. In that heist, according to court records, Mohamed threatened a store clerk with a knife. According to court records, Mohamed ultimately admitted to the robbery.

The Tuesday morning robbery remains under investigation.

