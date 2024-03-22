Suspect arrested in Leroy Twp. armed robbery

A 37-year-old Battle Creek man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery Thursday at the RK Party Store, 4359 Capital Ave. SW.

A 37-year-old Battle Creek man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery Thursday in Leroy Township.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the RK Party Store, 4359 Capital Ave. SW, at approximately 8:12 p.m. Thursday. The suspect arrived at the store, brandished a pistol and demanded cash from the register before fleeing northbound from the scene in an older black Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Deputies canvassed the scene, collected evidence and investigated the robbery throughout the night. Through a series of interviews with witnesses and using available evidence, deputies ultimately confirmed the identity of the suspect as the 37-year-old Battle Creek man.

The suspect was eventually located at his residence and cooperated with deputies. The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple felony counts. Some of the money and the firearm used in the robbery were recovered, police said.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. No one was injured during the robbery or apprehension of the suspect, police said.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 964-3888 or Silent Observer at (269) 781-0880.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Suspect arrested in Leroy Township armed robbery