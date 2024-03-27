Suspect arrested after hitting, killing 18-year-old with sedan then driving off

A Florida man that Florida Highway Patrol officers said hit and killed a teenager Wednesday morning has been arrested. According to FHP, the driver, Edgardo Joel Rosado Perez, 41, had dropped his daughter off at school and then was involved in a minor crash. FHP said Perez then drove off at a high rate of speed in a 2018 Hyundai sedan. Trooper said while fleeing the scene, Perez hit 18-year-old Bartow High School student Zachariah Clabough, who was walking to school. FHP said Perez drove off after hitting the teen as well.

