Suspect arrested on gun and drug charges after knife found in car

(KRON) – The San Rafael Police Department arrested a man on gun and drug charges after a resident noticed weapons in a vehicle on Saturday, the department announced on social media.

A person noticed a vehicle with car complications in a parking lot on the 700 block of B Street on Saturday. Once the person approached the car, they noticed a gun and a knife on the floorboard.

San Rafael police officers responded to the scene to detain the driver. Police located a loaded .38 caliber Colt revolver, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail for multiple charges:

felony possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm

carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle

possession of narcotics

possession of drug paraphernalia

