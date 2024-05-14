Suspect arrested following Tuesday bank robbery in Gaylord

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday following a bank robbery in Gaylord.

GAYLORD — Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said a suspect has been arrested after a bank robbery in Gaylord on Tuesday morning.

Carroll said the robbery happened at around 11:45 a.m.

According to a statement posted to Facebook by the Gaylord Police Department, the robbery took place at Huntington Bank on East Main Street. During the incident, the suspect presented the bank teller with a note demanding money and inferred that he had a gun. After receiving the money, the suspect fled in a pickup truck.

Officers suspected that the suspect was heading to a possible location in Crawford County. Deputies from Crawford County then located the suspect, a 54-year-old man from Northern Michigan, who was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was charged with bank robbery and lodged at the Otsego County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

