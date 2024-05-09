Suspect arrested following stabbing at Lake Brownwood

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been arrested following a stabbing incident at Lake Brownwood.

The incident happened at Flat Rock Park just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say first responders were dispatched to a disturbance a the park, and when they arrived, they found a female victim had been stabbed in her lower extremities.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Jamal Baker was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on charges for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence, one count of Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence, and one count of Terroristic Threat to Family Member.

Baker remains held in the Brown County Jail on bonds totaling $160,000.

