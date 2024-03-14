Suspect arrested after fleeing traffic stop, hitting cars in Uptown Charlotte

Police have arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Uptown Charlotte.

Police have arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Uptown Charlotte. It happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eighth and North Brevard streets near First Ward Park.

Police have arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Uptown Charlotte. It happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eighth and North Brevard streets near First Ward Park.

Police have arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Uptown Charlotte. It happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eighth and North Brevard streets near First Ward Park.

Police have arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Uptown Charlotte. It happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eighth and North Brevard streets near First Ward Park.

Police have arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Uptown Charlotte. It happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eighth and North Brevard streets near First Ward Park.

Police have arrested a suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Uptown Charlotte. It happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eighth and North Brevard streets near First Ward Park.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eighth and North Brevard streets near First Ward Park.

ALSO READ: Man struck by car wants driver who drove off to turn themselves in

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers tried to pull someone over when they left the scene, hitting several cars in the area. Officers did not chase them.

CMPD said the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants but didn’t say what they were for.

Police said they were able to arrest the suspect that morning but didn’t provide details on how they were captured. Their identity has not yet been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Two hurt after driver crashes into business in South End)







