Suspect arrested five months later in connection with shooting death of man in Columbus

Columbus Police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the 2023 death of a man in Columbus.

Police said Reginald Wright, 36, was arrested and charged with Murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wright was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 50-year-old Frank Bell, according to police. Bell was found lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds in the early morning of Oct. 25, 2023, in the 2500 block of Clover Lane, according to police.

Police said Bell was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Wright was arrested in Dothan, Ala., and was extradited back to Columbus on March 19, according to police.

He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday, according to the release.