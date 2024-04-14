Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of man in Mount Vernon

A man is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in Mount Vernon Sunday morning.

At about 5:02 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of West Lawrence Street.

Officers soon learned that a fight inside the home ended with a 28-year-old man fatally shot.

People inside the home identified a suspect, but he was not immediately found.

At about 7:52 a.m., the suspect went to the Skagit Valley Hospital Emergency Room to report that he had been assaulted.

Officers arrested the 42-year-old man and booked him into the Skagit County Jail on charges of murder and burglary.

If you have additional information about this incident, contact the Washington State Patrol at 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.



