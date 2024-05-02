Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of CPD Officer Luis Huesca

The suspect wanted in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca was taken into custody Wednesday, according to an alderman and a police source familiar with the investigation.

A Cook County judge last week issued an arrest warrant charging Xavier Tate, 22, with murder in the April 21 killing of Huesca, 30, near Huesca’s home in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In a statement released Wednesday night, CPD said Tate was taken into custody in Glendale Heights by CPD officers and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A CPD source familiar with the investigation told the Tribune that Tate was arrested with the handcuffs that belonged to Huesca. Authorities announced a combined $100,000 reward for public information leading to Tate’s arrest and conviction.

Huesca, a six-year veteran of CPD, was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of West 56th Street while off-duty but in uniform early on April 21. His car was taken at the scene of the shooting, and his gun was also stolen but later recovered. Chicago police later ruled that he died in the line of duty.

At his funeral Monday, Huesca was remembered as “an exceptional person with courage, bravery, humility and pride in your work.”