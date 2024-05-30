Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of a 23-year-old, Columbia police say

A man suspected of shooting and killing a victim last weekend has been taken into custody, according to police.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department on Wednesday arrested and charged Markus Geavontay Brown, 20, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a shooting early last Saturday morning at Colony Apartments. Brown was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force at the 1500 block of Bailey Street, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting followed an argument between Brown and 23-year-old Marquicas Taylor, who ultimately died from his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Colony Apartments, which is located in the 6400 block of Bailey Street, by the intersection of West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road, not far from the intersection of Harden Street and Colonial Drive.

Officers went to the apartments after receiving a Shotspotter alert, police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

Police say they’re still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Brown is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where his first appearance is scheduled for July 26, according to court records.