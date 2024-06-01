Suspect arrested in employee shooting at California Dreaming restaurant, SC police say

The Charleston Police Department arrested a suspect in a shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in West Ashley last week.

A employee reportedly shot and wounded a coworker during a dispute over work-related issues at California Dreaming on Friday, May 24, at about 8:30 p.m., police say. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston and treated for “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Kresha Simmons, 30, of Charleston, was arrested Friday, May 31, and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. She was in custody Saturday at Al Cannon Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said that customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the police at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.