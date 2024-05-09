Suspect arrested after elderly man dragged down mall escalator

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is behind bars after police say he dragged an elderly victim down a mall escalator, causing him serious injuries, on Jan. 27, 2024.

San Antonio Police said 31-year-old Daymein Garcia followed the 81-year-old victim up the escalator at North Star Mall after “some kind of confrontation inside the Dillards dressing room.”

Pinellas Park hit-and-run crash leaves man in critical condition

The victim reportedly walked into a handicapped stall to try on a sweater and walked in on someone inside. The man said he shut the door and went to a different dressing room.

Garcia then followed him out of the store and dragged him down the escalator, police say.

Police say the victim’s head impacted the steps and caused serious injuries to his entire body.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.