Suspect arrested in El Dorado County, accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday accused of sexually assaulting multiple children, and authorities believe there are other victims who have not been identified.

The suspect was arrested in the unincorporated community of Rescue in El Dorado County on Thursday and was booked into jail on suspicion of charges including two counts of lewd and lascivious with a child under 14 years old by force or fear, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies said in a social media post that he also faces charges of sexually penetrating a child under 14 years old against the victims will, oral copulation of a person under 16 years old and kidnapping.

He was arrested during a search warrant investigation during a “subsequent child pornography investigation from 2023,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The suspect is being held without bail. No court date had been set as of Friday, El Dorado Superior Court and jail records show.

Anyone with more information about this arrest is asked to call the Detective Chris Macres at 530-957-5227 or email him at macresc@edso.org.