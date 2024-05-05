Suspect arrested in double homicide in Wellington

A suspect in the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Wellington on Saturday is in custody, charged with a double homicide, the sheriff’s office announced.

Norman Albert Scott, 63, is accused of shooting the pair in the 10500 block of Galleria Street following an altercation late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the location at 5:25 p.m. and found the pair dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.

Scott is being held with no bond, court records show.

The victims were not identified by the sheriff’s office as of early Sunday.