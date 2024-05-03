Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting in Cameron that killed 1, injured 2

An "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in a deadly shooting earlier this week in Cameron, Arizona, has been arrested.

Derick Myron, 44, was arrested without incident at a Tuba City residence around 1 p.m. Wednesday in connection with an April 29 domestic violence incident turned shooting that left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Navajo Police Department.

The initial incident took place near Cameron Chapter House, a local government building, and a Navajo Nation Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple near U.S. 89 and Indian Route 6139, according to police.

Officials had issued a federal warrant for Myron's arrest Tuesday for murder and other charges.

Coconino County supervisor Lena Fowler asked the county to develop a plan to assist the community impacted by the shooting, according to a press release from the Navajo Nation,

Myron is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal district court Wednesday.

