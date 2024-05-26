Suspect arrested in Denton shooting that killed 1, injured another, police say

A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting from early Saturday morning that injured a man and killed another, according to Denton police.

Riley Clowers, 24, of Denton was arrested without incident Saturday in Sanger. He faces a murder charge.

Detectives determined Clowers, as well as the unidentified man who died in the shooting, approached the male victim while he was in a pickup truck in the 3200 block of West Windsor Drive.

The unidentified man got into the truck with a gun and the driver tried to drive away, according to the investigation. A struggle for the firearm occurred in the truck and both the driver and the unidentified man were shot, police say.

Clowers faces the murder charge as detectives determined he presented a weapon during an aggravated assault, leading to the death of the unidentified man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Logan Miller at (940) 349-8156. To anonymously report a tip, Denton County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.