Suspect arrested in deadly Garland District shooting

May 23—A man was shot and killed early Thursday in the Garland Business District.

Police were called to the scene on Garland Avenue between Post and Wall streets about 5:30 a.m., said Det. Chan Erdman.

A Spokane police news release said officers found a man with gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Police detained the shooting suspect, 28-year-old Caleb Carder, at the scene, police said.

Video evidence showed a "driving interaction" between Carder and the victim starting at least a block from the shooting , according to police.

Carder was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Garland Avenue between Howard and Post streets was closed until early Thursday afternoon.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim.

Police continue to investigate.