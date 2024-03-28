Suspect arrested in connection with Steele Creek homicide

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a shooting death that happened on March 12 in Steele Creek, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated in a news release.

Shemar Dealvin Hayes, 23, was shot and killed on Red Hickory Lane.

CMPD’s Violent Apprehension Team arrested Tyzavian Smith at his home on Wednesday, police said.

He was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.