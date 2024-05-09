Suspect arrested in connection with Providence Pointe stabbing, Tallahassee police say

Tallahassee police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing at the Providence Pointe Apartments on Stuckey Avenue.

De Andre Robinson, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, police said. A motive was not clear.

According to a press release by TPD, however, Robinson got involved in a physical altercation with the female victim inside of her apartment, which was determined to be not a random act of violence.

After the alleged stabbing, Robinson fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

"The subsequent investigation collected physical evidence and witness statements, allowing detectives to identify Robinson as the man who was inside the victim's apartment at the time of the incident," the press release said. "Detectives learned Robinson fled to Albany, Georgia, after the incident."

Robinson was located by the Albany Police Department on May 8 and is currently awaiting extradition.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at aotero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TPD: Suspect arrested in connection with Providence Pointe stabbing