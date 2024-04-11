Suspect arrested in connection with death of missing Belmont man

A man is behind bars in connection with the death of missing Belmont man Andy Tench.

PAST COVERAGE: Family desperate to find missing Belmont man; car found abandoned in Monroe

Dshaun Robinson, 31, has been arrested for identity theft and failure to report a death/concealing a death, according to court records.

Family members said Robinson’s arrest was in connection with Tench’s disappearance.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 9, investigators found that Tench’s debit card had been used at a Target after his reported disappearance.

The investigators went to the store and got surveillance video of the transaction and then made contact with Robinson.

The affidavit said investigators found Tench’s phone inside Robinson’s residence.

Court documents said Robinson admitted to meeting Tench at The Bar at 316 in Dilworth before he was reported missing. Robinson told investigators that Tench died during sexual activity after they met and that he “panicked” before hiding his body in a dumpster behind a Charlotte hotel.

Robinson is facing charges of failing to report/concealing a death, financial transaction card theft, and larceny of a vehicle, according to court records.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.