Suspect arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Pueblo’s 12th homicide of 2024

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting in the 500 block of Eerie Avenue in Pueblo.

Police arrested Ruben Arturo Velez on suspicion of first-degree murder following the shooting, which began as a “traveling disturbance involving several vehicles with shots fired,” according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of East Seventh Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. and through their investigation, located an adult woman with an apparent gunshot wound on Eerie Avenue. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene.

No other deaths or injuries were reported during the incident, according to Pueblo PD spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega.

Less than two hours after the shooting, police located the suspect, later identified as Velez, driving an allegedly stolen Kia SUV on the south side of Pueblo. Police said in a news release Monday evening that Velez was captured following a brief vehicle and foot chase.

The victim's death marks Pueblo’s 12th homicide so far in 2024. Her identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office pending notification of her next of kin. The coroner will also determine the official cause and manner of death.

Velez is being held at the Pueblo County jail without bail pending a court appearance. He’s scheduled for an advisement hearing in Pueblo District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

