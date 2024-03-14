Suspect arrested, charged after fatally shooting a person multiple times in Jackson

A suspect has been taken in Jackson police custody in connection to a March 9 homicide that left one person dead.

Public Information Officer Tommie Brown said Martine Dewayne Mayberry, 25, has been charged with murder for the death of 49-year-old Michael Holmes.

Brown said the incident occurred in the 4200 block of O'Bannon Dr where Holmes was "shot multiple times."

Holmes was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Suspect shoots victim multiple times Jackson MS Police say