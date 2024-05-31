Suspect arrested, charged in connection with April shooting outside Randolph nightclub

RANDOLPH — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting outside a Randolph nightclub last month, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, May 30, around 6 a.m., officials from multiple local and regional law enforcement agencies arrested Shamere Ross, 33, of Watertown, at a residence in Watertown without incident, police said.

According to police, officials from Randolph and Watertown police departments, Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT Team and NELMEC Regional Drug Task Force all participated in the arrest and subsequent search warrant of the premises.

Six firearms were allegedly located inside the home, including three stolen firearms and one firearm with an unreadable serial number, police said.

Ross was arraigned in Quincy District Court later that day and charged with armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and possession of a firearm.

Police say additional charges are likely forthcoming.

Shooting outside Randolph nightclub: What happened?

On April 20, shortly after 2 a.m., police said they responded to reports of shots fired outside the Mojitos Nightclub on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph.

Police allege that Ross, who had been standing in the parking lot, brandished a firearm as patrons were leaving the club for the night and fired three shots at a male victim, who fled the scene on foot.

Multiple people were in the area during the shooting and an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, police said.

The shooter, later identified as Ross by Randolph police, fled the scene. He was identified and arrested more than a month later.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Randolph Mojitos Nightclub shooting: Shamere Ross arrested, charged