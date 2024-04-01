Suspect arrested in Bronx stray bullet shooting of 2-year-old boy

Cops used facial recognition technology to help identify a gunman suspected of firing the stray bullet that wounded a 2-year-old boy in the Bronx over the weekend, officials said.

Authorities were expecting Freddy Flores at the Manhattan Family Justice Center Monday on a prior case, and when he arrived at 3 p.m. he was arrested and charged in connection with the Saturday shooting that wounded the toddler, officials said.

The bullet, intended for another target, struck the boy in his buttocks and exited the front of his body, police said.

The toddler and his mother were walking near Fordham Road and Grand Concourse in Fordham North when shots rang out around 1:44 p.m., cops said.

Medics rushed the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was in stable condition.

Detectives found at least four shell casings on E. Fordham Road near Creston Ave., police said

Police said the shooting might be gang related.

Flores, who lives in the Bronx, was due at the justice center under the terms of a plea deal from a case last year involving stolen mail on the Upper East Side.

Officials said he used tools to fish through residents’ mailboxes to steal checks.

He entered a guilty plea on Aug. 9, officials said.