Suspect arrested after breaking into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ residence

A suspect has been arrested after breaking into the Getty House, which is the official residence of Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning at the Getty House, located at 605 South Irving Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect.

Mayor Bass and her family were not injured during the incident. The Mayor’s office released a statement about the break-in at the property.

“The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” the statement said.

No further information has been provided about the intruder, or how the suspect was able to bypass security at the residence.

The Getty House was originally built in 1921. It is the official residence of the Mayor of Los Angeles. Tom Bradley moved into the home at the beginning of his second term in 1977 and stayed there until he left office in 1993.

Mayor Bass moved into the home in January of last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

