Suspect arrested after barricading inside home in The Villages

Law enforcement has arrested a kidnapping suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in The Villages for over 20 hours.

Law enforcement was at the scene on Belhaven Loop around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, when James Savage surrendered.

“Our negotiations team was speaking with him on the phone, “ said Zach Moore, public information officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “They were able to talk him out of the residence without incident.”

Police said Savage is suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend in Wildwood, which is farther away from the home in The Villages.

“This house is the address that’s listed on his driver’s license,” Moore said. “We are not sure about the property ownership, but he did have a connection to this house.”

It all started around 10 p.m. Thursday when the Wildwood Police said a woman was taken against her will from a home on Hall Place.

Video from the police department shows the moment when she was pulled by her hair and thrown to the ground.

Wildwood Police said law enforcement safely found the woman on Friday.

Savage was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he will face multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

