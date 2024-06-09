Suspect arrested after an attempted break-in at deputy's home, sheriff's office says

A suspect is in custody after an off-duty Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy fired a shot at an intruder during a home break-in attempt in Reading Sunday morning.

According to Kyla Woods, a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Reading police were called to the 1700 block of Keith Road at about 5:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they discovered that the sheriff's office deputy was returning home from work and found an intruder in his home.

During the confrontation between the deputy and the intruder, the deputy fired shots from his personal gun, Woods said.

Woods said that the sheriff’s office is unsure if the intruder was brushed by the shot.

The suspect fled the scene and then was later apprehended by Cincinnati police.

Woods said Hamilton County deputies have a suspect in custody and that person is being detained for questioning.

Hamilton County deputies are still investigating the matter.

