Suspect arrested for attacking elderly woman in Santa Monica

A suspect was arrested for allegedly attacking an elderly woman in Santa Monica.

The suspect was identified as Jalan Rodger James, 39, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The victim was only identified as a 73-year-old woman. The incident happened as the woman was taking a morning walk near the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk.

That’s when James began approaching her while yelling incoherently. The woman tried to move out of his way as he passed by but he suddenly walked towards her and shoved her to the ground, police said.

He continued walking away, leaving the woman injured with abrasions to her hands and a back injury, authorities said.

A second call to police reported the suspect was also seen trying to punch bystanders in the area.

Jalan Rodger James, 39, is seen in a booking photo from the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers and a police drone unit responded to the scene where James was spotted walking near 2nd Street and Colorado Avenue.

He was arrested on several charges including:

Felony battery with serious bodily injury

Felony elder/adult abuse

Two counts of resisting an executive officer

James is believed to be homeless, officials said. He also faces additional charges in another Santa Monica assault case being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“The safety and well-being of our most vulnerable residents is a top priority for the SMPD,” said Santa Monica police chief Ramon Batista. “Assaults on elderly individuals are taken very seriously, and we will continue to pursue felony charges in these situations.”

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information on the case is asked to contact Detective Holloway at Jacob.Holloway@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.

