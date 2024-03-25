Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Joplin nails salon

Mar. 25—A man suspected of robbing the Nails salon on East 20th Street in Joplin at gunpoint Friday night was taken into custody by police the following day on armed robbery charges.

Jeffrey T. Dampier, 53, was arrested at his residence in the 1900 block of South Grand Avenue after a detective purportedly recognized him on video surveillance footage obtained in an investigation of the robbery. Dampier remained in custody Monday at the Jasper County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action with his bond set at $250,000.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said in a news release that officers were called at 6:52 p.m. Friday to the salon at 307 E. 20th St. after a man wearing a mask and displaying a handgun robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash. A police incident log showed an estimated loss of $200 in the holdup.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, Davis said.